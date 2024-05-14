Exodus of foreign companies: Results of economic mismanagement

14.05.2024 LISTEN

The concept Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is essential in the achievement of economic growth for a developing country such as Ghana. FDI has three potentials that are crucial for any developing country, these potentials are “investment gap”, this provides investment capital, the second developing gap is “foreign exchange gap”, this provides opportunities for foreign exchange earnings through exports and investment; finally it fills “tax revenue gap” by “generating tax revenue through economic activities” (Quazi, et al ,2014). FDI has the capability to transfer technology, generate facility and managerial skills; it also stimulates domestic investment in equivalent funds and generates contemporary employment prospects, enhances competition in the local market and escalates market accessibility for export goods and services globally (Quazi, et al, 2014). All things being equal, all the above should eventually contribute to the economic development of the host country, in this case Ghana.

However, recent events happening in Ghana should be of a major concern to us and must be spoken against by all well-meaning Ghanaians. The consequences of recent events will be felt by the current and future generations if not curtailed.

Ghanaians have been hit with the news of the exits of several multinational companies (MNCs) in recent years, including Societe Generale, Glovo, Nivea, Jumia Foods, Lipton Tea, Dark and Lovely, Bet 365, Game, and Bic.

These are companies who were doing very well under previous regimes; they have been able to operate and make profits in this country for decades, employing and providing sources of livelihoods for a lot of Ghanaians and subsequently contributed to the economic development of this country.

Over the years, civil society organisations (CSOs), the business community, the oppositions, and a section of the media have consistently raised serious concerns about the country’s economy and how the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government have been managing the economy, yet, the government have consistently refused to heed to the warnings from all the above. They have continued to use propaganda to dispel the concerns raised by the above mentioned entities, dismissing them as “noises from political opponents”. Now the chickens have come home to roost. Foreign companies are also singing from the same rhythm book.

These foreign companies cannot be said to be politically exposed, they are profit oriented entities that invest and operates based on favourable business environments and the presence of potential returns on investments in a specific location.

The exits of these foreign companies from the country are a clear indication that the country is not herding towards the right direction. It indicates that, the economy is not being well managed by the current government, it indicates that, there is no future for the 14% Ghanaians who are currently unemployed, and it indicates that there is no future for the country’s socio-economic development and growth.

Since 2017, the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government have not been able to attract any significant amount of foreign direct investment into the country; yet, their policies and economic mismanagements have led to the exits of the already existing ones. This is sad, reprehensible and must be condemned.

Despite the denials of the current government, these companies are leaving the shores of Ghana due to economic challenges and unfavourable business environments. The government is undoubtedly committing “crimes of denial”. This trend raises concerns about the country’s economic stability and highlights the need for serious measures to address same.

If foreign companies, with all their strong financial muscles are folding up and leaving the shores of this country, because they have no hope in the economy, what will be the fate of the indigenous ones who have limited financial strength?

These are worrying times for Ghanaians, because, the exits of these foreign companies have the propensity to negatively impact the economy, it will lead to significant job losses, decreased economic activities, reduced competition and innovation, decreased availability of products and services, increased prices for consumers, and struggles for local businesses to fill the gap.

It will also affect the standards of living of the citizenry, economic growth, human capital development, technological advancement; the exchange rate will be greatly hit.

Clearly, as Ghanaians we cannot continue to allow ourselves to be treated as if we don’t matter, we cannot afford to afford to allow the current status quo to continue beyond 2024, we have to vote against this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government to safeguard the future of our children and of Ghana.