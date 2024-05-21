Ashanti Regional Security Council sends task force to redeem encroached fire hydrants

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) says it will send a task force after traders and individuals who have sealed fire hydrants with their activities in the Kumasi Metropolis and other parts of the region.

The task force according to REGSEC will ensure the hydrants are well protected for effective firefighting in the region.

Head of REGSEC, Ashanti Regional Minister Hon Simon Osei Mensah in an exclusive interview with this reporter revealed that although they have already embarked on massive education on the need to give enough space for the hydrants, most traders tend to work on the fire hydrants.

This according to the Minister has made fire-fighting and rescue missions very difficult for the service.

The Minister further revealed that some of the hydrants are obsolete adding that, they are working seriously with the Ghana Water Company Limited to fix them while providing new ones at the same time.

He explained that the hydrants, which are placed at strategic locations within the CBD, were to aid the GNFS in its fire-fighting and rescue missions.

"They serve as an essential part of the fire-fighting process, as they allow firefighters access to a steady flow of water during operations," he said.