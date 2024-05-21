Rape and defilement cases: Stop engaging in ‘backdoor’ mitigations — CEO of Guide and Save Foundation warn prosecutors

LISTEN

Madam Gifty Amissah, Chief Executive Officer of Guide and Save Foundation, has expressed concern over state prosecutors who convince victims and their families to seek out-of-court settlements for rape and defilement cases.

She noted that some prosecutors even persuade victims to stop attending court proceedings, resulting in cases being struck out for want of prosecution.

Speaking to SOMPA NEWS, Madam Amissah criticized this practice, stating that it undermines the Foundation's efforts after extensive investigations. She emphasized that this issue, which is not the fault of judges, needs urgent attention from stakeholders to ensure victims' rights are protected.

"Some prosecutors go as far as meeting with victims' families at the request of suspects to kill the cases through settlements," she said. "If this subtle practice continues, we risk losing many of our cases. We need to reverse this trend immediately to prevent innocent victims from suffering."

Guide and Save Foundation operates in the Effiduase communities in the Ashanti Region, providing support to children, especially girls, who are victims of rape and defilement. The Foundation helps these victims by offering vocational training and reintegrating them into schools of their choice.

Madam Amissah lamented that the actions of some prosecutors are discouraging and represent a travesty of justice for the victims. She called for immediate action to address this issue and ensure justice is served.