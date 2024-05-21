ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 21 May 2024 Social News

Rape and defilement cases: Stop engaging in ‘backdoor’ mitigations — CEO of Guide and Save Foundation warn prosecutors

By BENEDICT ASANTE-YEBOAH II Contributor
Rape and defilement cases: Stop engaging in backdoor mitigations — CEO of Guide and Save Foundation warn prosecutors
LISTEN

Madam Gifty Amissah, Chief Executive Officer of Guide and Save Foundation, has expressed concern over state prosecutors who convince victims and their families to seek out-of-court settlements for rape and defilement cases.

She noted that some prosecutors even persuade victims to stop attending court proceedings, resulting in cases being struck out for want of prosecution.

Speaking to SOMPA NEWS, Madam Amissah criticized this practice, stating that it undermines the Foundation's efforts after extensive investigations. She emphasized that this issue, which is not the fault of judges, needs urgent attention from stakeholders to ensure victims' rights are protected.

"Some prosecutors go as far as meeting with victims' families at the request of suspects to kill the cases through settlements," she said. "If this subtle practice continues, we risk losing many of our cases. We need to reverse this trend immediately to prevent innocent victims from suffering."

Guide and Save Foundation operates in the Effiduase communities in the Ashanti Region, providing support to children, especially girls, who are victims of rape and defilement. The Foundation helps these victims by offering vocational training and reintegrating them into schools of their choice.

Madam Amissah lamented that the actions of some prosecutors are discouraging and represent a travesty of justice for the victims. She called for immediate action to address this issue and ensure justice is served.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Theres enough time to make significant contributions - Akufo-Addo tells new Ministers There’s enough time to make significant contributions - Akufo-Addo tells new Min...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo calls on media to uphold integrity, ethics Akufo-Addo calls on media to uphold integrity, ethics

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer and former President John Dramani Mahama NPP has run out of ideas on how to resolve issues facing Ghanaians — Mahama

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama NDC has the people to turn Ghana’s fortunes around and put us back on track — Ma...

3 hours ago

SSNIT hotel divestiture: Theres no breach in Rock Citys deal — Bryan Acheampong to Ablakwa SSNIT hotel divestiture: ‘There’s no breach in Rock City’s deal’ — Bryan Acheamp...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo You were appointed to provide public service not to appropriate personal gain — ...

3 hours ago

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams Ghanaians are experiencing too much pain — Archbishop Duncan-Williams laments

3 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen, 2024 independent presidential candidate I'll work hard to ensure Ashanti region reaches its full potential if voted pres...

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa SSNIT hotel divestiture: Scale down real estate business to end politician inter...

3 hours ago

May 21: Cedi sells at GHS14.79 to 1, GHS13.84 on BoG interbank May 21: Cedi sells at GHS14.79 to $1, GHS13.84 on BoG interbank

Just in....
body-container-line