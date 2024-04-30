ModernGhana logo
30.04.2024

Wife jailed 6years for cooking husband with hot water

The Tamale High Court has sentenced Zeinab Muhammad Ali, age 28, a nurse at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Emergency Burns Unit Red Zone, to six years' imprisonment with hard labour for assault.

The mother of two poured boiled water on her husband, Rayan Yussif, age 42, a civil engineer, resulting in the man sustaining severe injuries, over a misunderstanding between the couple when the husband refused to grant her access to drive his vehicle to work.

The convict was arrested and charged with causing harm contrary to section 69 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

She was arraigned before the Tamale High Court presided over by Justice Eric Ansah Ankomah, where she pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the case.

But the court at the end of the trial found her guilty of the charge, convicted and sentenced her to six years' imprisonment with hard labour.

The victim, who was on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, has since been transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) for further treatment.

—DGN online

