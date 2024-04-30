YAWC Network Ghana Chapter holds national summit in Accra

The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network, Ghana chapter has successfully hosted its annual national summit at the African Regent Hotel in Accra on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The summit aimed to unite young women and girls to discuss the theme “Positioning Women for Economic Takeoff in the 21st Century.”

Miss Matilda Hammond, President of the YAWC Network Ghana chapter, delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for the event. She stated that the National Summit of the YAWC Network is a crucial session for the various chapters of the network where members and non-members connect, learn, share ideas and network with accomplished women and men.

Mr. Daniel Osei Tuffuor, Executive Chairperson of the YAWC Network, shared insights into the organization’s impact and upcoming projects for the year. He recounted the efforts of the network to curtail certain social vices in our society including child marriage, female genital mutilation, rape and defilement among others, through its advocacy and campaigns over the years. He hinted the gathering on the network’s upcoming projects including the ambitious “Girls in STEM Programme”, Women in Digital Technology Project and the Network’s Quarterly Newsletter.

Maataa Opare, who was the first guest speaker delivered on the topic, “Resilience; Succeeding in the face of adversity”. Her presentation focused on overcoming life challenges, emphasizing personal responsibility and mental well-being. She highlighted the importance of making daily growth-oriented decisions and embracing a growth mindset.

The keynote speaker for the day, COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah discussed the UN’s 2015 sustainable development agenda, particularly the goal of achieving gender parity and empowering women and girls. She stressed the need to groom young women for leadership roles and encouraged women to believe in themselves and seize opportunities.

Dr. Mary Halm spoke about teaching young girls independence to relieve parents of stress and chores, allowing mothers to focus on personal lives. She emphasized the importance of a support system and determination in balancing work and family life.

Dr. John Halm addressed female reproductive health, emphasizing the importance of routine check-ups and exercise to prioritize women’s well-being and prevent silent diseases like cervical cancer. She cautioned women on the use of contraceptives.

The moderator for the day, Miss Harriet Nartey led participants to ask intriguing questions, which the speakers responded to them satisfactorily.

The event featured distinguished speakers including COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, Executive Director of Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Ghana; Maataa Opare, ESQ., Group Head of Legal, Fidelity Bank Ghana; Dr. John Halm, Medical Doctor and Parliamentary Candidate for Trobu Constituency, Accra; Dr. Mary Halm, Medical Doctor and Managing Director for Madison Clinic; and Harriet Nartey, Diplomatic Correspondent and Chief Executive Officer for Diplomatic Affairs Media and Communications.

The summit was climaxed with the presentation of citation of honour from the YAWC Network, Ghana Chapter, to three personalities for their contributions to women's development in Ghana. The recipients were COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, a Pacesetter for Women in Leadership; Maataa Opare, a Trailblazer for Women Empowerment in Ghana, and Dr John Halm, an Anchor for Women.

The summit attracted participants from various sectors including members of the YAWC Network Ghana Chapter, women from EOCO, women from ECG and students from Odorgonno Senior High School.