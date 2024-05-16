ModernGhana logo
You’re son of Gonjaland and you’ve my blessing to be President – Gonja King to Bawumia

The overlord of Gonjaland and President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, has given his blessings to the Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to be the next President of Ghana.

He said Dr. Bawumia is a true son of Gonjaland, and has the blessings of the Chiefs and people of the Kingdom to lead the nation.

The King said this when the Vice President and some party officials called on him and the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs as part of the Vice President’s nationwide campaign tour ahead of the December General Elections.

The nationwide tour, which begun on Monday April 29, has seen the Vice President visit the Eastern, Western, Western North, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

On Monday, May 13, Dr. Bawumia begun a five-day campaign tour of the five northern regions, beginning from his home region, the North East Region. He continued his campaign tour to the Savannah Region on Wednesday, 15th May, where he was received by a large crowd of people from all walks of life, including market women, teachers, nurses, artisans, and children.

As tradition demands, the Vice President begun his tour of the Region with a visit to the overlord of Gonjaland and the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs. Welcoming the Vice President to the Region, Yagbonwura Saole I said Dr. Bawumia is a one of the illustrious sons of the Gonja Kingdom, who has contributed immensely to the development of the Kingdom. He specifically thanked the Vice President for his role in seeing to the creation of the Savannah Region, which gave birth to the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs.

The Yagbonwura assured the Vice President of his support and that of the Region and wished him well in the upcoming General Elections. “You are my son and consider yourself as a son of Gonjaland. May your dreams be fulfilled. I assure you of my blessings and support as the overlord of Gonja,” Yagbonwura Soale I said.

The King called on political parties to conduct their electioneering campaigns with civility and decency, and avoid insults and provocative language. He, also, advised the youth to avoid actions, conducts and behaviours that have the tendency to plunge the country into any form of confusion, acrimony and armed conflicts.

The Vice President’s tour of the Region took him to all seven constituencies of the Region, where he engaged several groups of people. He was accompanied by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Damongo, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng, and several other party officials. The campaign tour will continue in the remaining regions of north.

