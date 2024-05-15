ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.05.2024 Headlines

Henry Quartey has shown that I got him whatever he’s enjoying now – Shiekh IC Quaye

Henry Quartey has shown that I got him whatever hes enjoying now – Shiekh IC Quaye
15.05.2024 LISTEN

Sheikh I.C Quaye, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central, has stated that Henry Quartey, the constituency’s Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming December elections, has acknowledged his role in his success.

This statement comes after a period of reconciliation between the two, following initial criticisms from I.C Quaye towards Quartey, his former personal assistant, for being disrespectful.

In an interview conducted in Accra on Wednesday, Quaye stated, “What has changed is this, that God created us to see light, and then come out of darkness. And the point is that what the whole world wanted him [Henry Quartey] to do, he has done so.”

“He has shown respect to me. He has shown that besides God, I’m the one who actually got him whatever he’s enjoying today. That is what has brought us together.”

Meanwhile, I.C. Quaye has pledged his full support for the Interior Minister in the forthcoming December elections.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Cecilia Dapaah scandal: She stashed about 1m in her home to make profit when dollar go up —Basintale Cecilia Dapaah scandal: She stashed about $1m in her home to make profit when do...

55 minutes ago

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader and Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee Bawumia’s claim of cedi performing better under NPP government than Mahama ridic...

1 hour ago

Henry Quartey has shown that I got him whatever hes enjoying now – Shiekh IC Quaye Henry Quartey has shown that I got him whatever he’s enjoying now – Shiekh IC Qu...

1 hour ago

Clash between Port security, GIS officials resolved – GPHA Clash between Port security, GIS officials resolved – GPHA

1 hour ago

Fix depreciating Cedi and stop dancing off-beat – Ato Forson slams Bawumia Fix depreciating Cedi and stop dancing off-beat – Ato Forson slams Bawumia

1 hour ago

Teacher Unions stage protests, demand gov't action on allowance concerns Teacher Unions stage protests, demand gov't action on allowance concerns

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo has turned NIB into a hub for party foot soldiers – Ato Forson Akufo-Addo has turned NIB into a hub for party foot soldiers – Ato Forson

1 hour ago

Voter registration: Over 800 applicants challenged in the Volta region Voter registration: Over 800 applicants challenged in the Volta region

1 hour ago

My stance against LGBTQ non-negotiable - Bawumia reassure Imams My stance against LGBTQ non-negotiable - Bawumia reassure Imams

4 hours ago

Dialysis treatment cost: Family and friends have rejected me, I've become a nuisance; I'm nearing my grave — Kidney patient Dialysis treatment cost: Family and friends have rejected me, I've become a nuis...

Just in....
body-container-line