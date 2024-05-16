ModernGhana logo
He proposed marriage to me online while in abroad — Celestine Donkor reveals how she married her husband

Ghanaian gospel sensation Celestine Donkor has revealed the tale of how she found love and marriage with her husband, Kofi Donkor on online.

During an interview on 'Today’s Woman' on TV3, Celestine Donkor shared the remarkable journey of how she met her husband, who was residing abroad at the time.

It all began when Kofi Donkor obtained her contact details from a mutual friend and reached out to her.

The 'Testimony' hitmaker narrated, “We didn’t meet physically. We met online. A very close friend of mine travelled outside, and she met my husband, and they discussed me, so my husband took my number from her and started talking to me from Ghana. We were chatting on Yahoo Messenger and talking on the phone.

“He came down purposely to get married to me; there is no way I would go there because we were not married. My husband took my engagement list before seeing me physically.”

According to Celestine, Kofi had received a divine revelation indicating that she was the woman he had been waiting for.

She stated, “He said he also prayed about me, and before he met me through my friend, there was a word he was looking forward to. There was just a word hanging on his life, and he was waiting for its manifestation. So, when he met my friend and there was a discussion, he got to know that this is the person the man of God spoke about.”

The couple's bond extends beyond their romantic relationship, as Kofi has been actively involved in managing Celestine's music career for over a decade, providing support and guidance.

Together, they have built a beautiful family and are proud parents to three children.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

He proposed marriage to me online while in abroad — Celestine Donkor reveals how she married her husband

