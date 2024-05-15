ModernGhana logo
Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan caution Ghanaians against influx of fake COA Mixture

Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, the President of COA-RMLC, has cautioned Ghanaians regarding the influx of fake COA Mixture products on the market, urging consumers to remain vigilant when purchasing the product.

Addressing the media during a press conference held on May 14, Professor Duncan expressed concern over reports of fake COA Mixture products being sold by unscrupulous persons.

“Some even fabricate stories about receiving training from Professor Duncan himself, implying that they have the same exclusive formula. They often lure customers with the promise of similar results at a lower price.

"These counterfeiters are deceiving unsuspecting consumers by misleadingly associating their products with COA Mixture, making false promises of similar benefits at a lower cost," Professor Duncan stated emphatically.

“Don’t be deceived by these ploys. COA Mixture, produced with the utmost care and the strictest quality controls, is readily available through authorised distributors.

“We understand that some consumers have raised concerns about the pricing of COA products. Let’s delve into the factors at play. Since its official registration in 2016, COA Mixture has consistently retailed for GHS100. While inflation has undoubtedly risen over the past seven years, we have chosen to absorb those costs."

He further urged consumers to exercise caution and purchase COA products exclusively from authorised distributors to derive the best results.

Gideon Afful Amoako
