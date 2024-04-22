ModernGhana logo
‘Akufo-Addo needs to be prosecuted after his tenure’ — Martin Kpebu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo[left] and Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has called for the prosecution of President Nana Akufo-Addo after his tenure.

This, according to the lawyer, is about the alleged misuse of over GH¢500 million for disinfecting schools and other public places during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when it was deemed unnecessary.

Speaking on the Key Point programme on Accra-based TV3 on Saturday, April 20, Mr. Kpebu said investigations by award-winning journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni revealed the fumigation exercise, which cost taxpayers more than half a billion cedis, was not needed according to district and municipal assemblies.

"For President Akufo-Addo, what I’m looking for is that when he leaves office, I’ll be making a complaint so that we prosecute him for the over GH¢500million we spent on fumigation of schools, etc after Covid, when it wasn’t necessary," the lawyer said.

When asked to clarify his position about prosecuting the President, Mr. Kpebu was emphatic.

“Oh yeah, we’ll see. President Akufo-Addo just like Donald Trump is before the court, Akufo-Addo will also go before the court," he added.

According to him, Manasseh's award-winning report established that local authorities did not consider the mass fumigation exercise necessary as it was going to be a financial loss.

