ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 26 May 2024 Education

Assistant headmistress, cook of Somé SHS also arrested for allegedly stealing food items

  Sun, 26 May 2024
Assistant headmistress, cook of Som SHS also arrested for allegedly stealing food items
LISTEN

Two more persons – the assistant headmistress and a cook – have been arrested, in addition to the matron and the bursar of Somé Senior High School in the Ketu South municipality, for their alleged involvement in a cartel stealing food items meant for students.

On the evening of Friday, May 24, the bursar and the matron were searched by some alumni and the assembly member as they were leaving the school. Food items were found in a bag and the trunk of a car.

Subsequent to the Friday arrests, the Assistant Headmistress was also detained by the police for further inquiry.

The confiscated items comprised of tin tomatoes, mackerel, cleaning agents, and insecticide spray, among other items discovered in the matron’s possession.

In an interview with Citi News, the Senior House Master, Byron Kwakutsey Kpeli, said “This has been going on for a long time, and this arrest will bring some change.”

He further shared with Citi News, “There are mixed feelings in the school following the arrests. The police have been to the school to conduct investigations, and the storekeeper has been invited for questioning.”

According to Citi News sources, the four suspects will be arraigned on Monday, May 27, 2024.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

AFP - MICHEL EULER French government plans to restrict access to unemployment benefits

1 hour ago

South Africa's opposition will be represented by more than 50 parties at Wednesday's election but the largest, the Democratic Alliance, hopes to unite a coalition capable of ousting the ruling ANC from power. By PHILL MAGAKOE AFP South African opposition puts ANC majority in its sights

2 hours ago

KK Fosu KK Fosu and Bless in critical condition after accident

2 hours ago

Assistant headmistress, cook of Som SHS also arrested for allegedly stealing food items Assistant headmistress, cook of Somé SHS also arrested for allegedly stealing fo...

2 hours ago

Cantonments road to face traffic interruption for two months Cantonments road to face traffic interruption for two months

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Prosecution of Ato Forson needless - Bright Simons Ambulance case: Prosecution of Ato Forson needless - Bright Simons

2 hours ago

Ghanaian students in Morocco face eviction over delayed stipends for 11months Ghanaian students in Morocco face eviction over delayed stipends for 11months

2 hours ago

Ambulance trial: NDC to storm court in solidarity with Ato Forson Ambulance trial: NDC to storm court in solidarity with Ato Forson

12 hours ago

Sarkodie is untouchable when it comes to rap, steeze; stick to Afrobeats —Efia Odo to Nigerians Sarkodie is untouchable when it comes to rap, steeze; stick to Afrobeats — Efia ...

12 hours ago

KPMG Report: You have a low IQ, a foolishness which can't be healed by God —Charles Owusu 'grills' Investigative Journalist, other critics KPMG Report: You have a low IQ, a foolishness which can't be healed by God — Cha...

Just in....
body-container-line