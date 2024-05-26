Ato Forson sneaked to Flagstaff House without informing Minority Caucus, I dare him to deny it — Koku Anyidoho

Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC has exposed Dr. Casel Ato Forson and his NDC Minority Leadership, for visiting the Flagstaff House without the knowledge and acquiescence of the Caucus.

Speaking to this reporter, Mr. Koku Anyidoho said he knows it for a fact that Ato Forson and his “traitorous group”, went to the Flagstaff House without informing the Caucus.

“I dare Ato Forson to come out and deny that his members did not know anything about the visit to the Flagstaff House, and as Minority Leader, he has still not been able to explain to his colleagues why he sneaked into the Flagstaff House”, Koku said.

According to Koku Anyidoho, it is more than likely that Ato Forson went to the Flagstaff House to cut some personal deals that would benefit him and his leadership team, but not benefit the entire Minority Caucus.

Making his point, Koku Anyidoho said the leadership of Ato Forson is the worst thing that has happened to the NDC in Parliament.

“Never in the history of the NDC have we had such spineless leadership that continues to seek self-interest above the collective interest,” Koku said.

In his view, Ato Forson just makes useless noise in the open but goes to cut deals to survive.

“Is it true that Ato Forson went to beg for clemency? If it is true, then the NDC Minority has been sacrificed to make one person run away from his alleged guilt,” Mr. Anyidoho said.

“I went to beg for Asomdwe Park to be constructed after John Mahama deliberately refused to do it, and they said I was a traitor. So, now that Ato Forson and co did not inform the caucus before going to see President Akufo-Addo, then they are bigger traitors,” he added.

According to the former Deputy General Secretary, the NDC is suffering a credibility crisis, because of how the National Chairman, Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu-Nketiah is serving on the Parliamentary Services Board, and the Minority Leadership sell out to the Flagstaff House.

“It is a big shame and a very sad moment in the history of the NDC”, Koku emphasised.