Anti-corruption institutions under NPP govt now powerless —Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has expressed grave concerns over the effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions under President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Ayariga claims these bodies have become powerless.

He revealed that despite reporting multiple corruption cases to various anti-corruption agencies, there has been no significant progress, leading to a complete loss of confidence in these institutions.

"Frankly, I have lost confidence in almost all the anti-corruption agencies," Ayariga stated. "I have approached them with numerous cases, yet none have gained traction. For instance, the unexplained price adjustments for the Bank of Ghana building—these were reported to the Office of the Special Prosecutor months ago. I still have to remind them that the case is under investigation, but there has been no feedback."

Ayariga also expressed skepticism about the responsiveness of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). "I doubt EOCO would pay attention if I reported this matter to them. We are in a country where the current government has rendered anti-corruption institutions ineffective."

He lamented that efforts by citizens to combat corruption are often undermined by the very institutions tasked with addressing such issues. "You take cases to these agencies, and they eventually issue decisions that nullify the initiatives aimed at fighting corruption. The principal figure responsible for combating corruption appears disinterested," Ayariga concluded.