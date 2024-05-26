ModernGhana logo
Sun, 26 May 2024

SML/GRA deal: Mismanagement of state funds under this contract warrants serious legal action — Manasseh Azure

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has revealed that the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) is marred by numerous violations that could lead to legal repercussions.

During an appearance on JoyNews' Newsfile program on Saturday, May 25, Mr. Azure asserted that the mismanagement of state funds under this contract warrants serious legal action. He emphasized that those accountable could face imprisonment to recover the misappropriated funds.

Mr. Azure highlighted that substantial amounts of public money were wrongly disbursed to undeserving individuals, stressing the importance of reclaiming these funds for national development. He noted that the misallocation of resources under this deal has deprived the country of much-needed developmental investments.

"This case presents several candidates for jail if any government decides to pursue it. Recovering hundreds, if not billions, of cedis paid to those who didn't deserve a pesewa would be straightforward," he stated.

On Wednesday, May 22, President Akufo-Addo released the KPMG audit report on the contentious contract between the GRA and SML. The release came after sustained pressure from Ghanaians, including civil society organizations, demanding transparency over the contract's infractions.

The audit report disclosed that SML owes the GRA GH¢31.88 million in unpaid taxes for eight months of service, including accrued interest of GH¢18.50 million as of January 31, 2024. The contracts were not approved by either the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) or Parliament.

Additionally, the audit found that the GRA had six service contracts with SML, contradicting the presidency's initial claim of only three contracts. This discrepancy contrasts sharply with the information previously communicated by the Presidency's Communications Director, Eugene Arhin, on April 24.

The revelations have incited significant public outrage, with calls from many Ghanaians for the immediate cancellation of the contract and the prosecution of those responsible.

Daniel Owusu
