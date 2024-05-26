ModernGhana logo
SML Deal: GRA is the biggest single purveyor of corruption in public service — Sam George

Headlines Sam George
SUN, 26 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Sam George

Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram says the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the "biggest single purveyor of corruption in the public service."

The MP's criticism follows GRA's role in the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) deal.

The KPMG report was released by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, May 22. The report disclosed that Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited owes the GRA GH¢ 31.88 million in unpaid taxes, including accrued interest estimated at GH¢ 18.50 million as of January 31, 2024.

According to George, the GRA, which is tasked with preventing tax evasion, failed to collect taxes in this instance.

Highlighting the issue, George noted that various institutions appeared before the public accounts committee due to the Auditor General's findings of untaxed transactions. He remarked, "In fact, sometimes we impose penalties on them to pay with interest. The withholding tax is not supposed to be withheld by SML; it's by GRA in making the payment. So when GRA was making payments to SML, they ought to have withheld taxes," he intimated.

George further indicated that the GRA might be under duress in this deal, influenced by the powerful connections of SML's management. "Officers of the GRA, because of the overwhelming influence of the patriarchs of SML and their relationship with the GRA, are under so much duress that they are failing to even carry out the basic things. You have created loot, and you are sharing," he stated.

He quizzes, "So, when the policeman is involved in armed robbery, who arrests him?"

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

