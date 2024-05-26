ModernGhana logo
Resign or step aside to protect integrity of criminal justice system — Sosu to Dame

By Kay Agbenyega || Contributor
SUN, 26 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Honourable Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu has asked the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, to resign or step aside from the ongoing court case to protect the integrity of the criminal justice system.

Lawyer Sosu made the call after he showcased the court extract of the testimony of businessman, Richard Jakpa, one of the two remaining persons standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in the purchase of some ambulances, casting a serious slur on the integrity of Ghana's justice system.

Honourable Sosu who doubles as the Member of Parliamentary for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region states, "If indeed the learned Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame has engaged in acts that are alleged by the witness, it would be appropriate for him to resign or step aside from the prosecution of the case in issue for him to be fully investigated."

The MP noted that a careful reading of what transpired in court clearly shows that the Attorney General may potentially be in breach of the LEGAL PROFESSION (PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT AND ETIQUETTE) RULES, 2020, (L.I. 2423).

He provided the constitutional law to support his claim and stated that rule 13 of L.I 2423 provides that a lawyer shall not approach, communicate, or deal with a represented person on a matter without the consent of his lawyer.

He added that Rule 40 imposes Special responsibilities on lawyers who act as prosecutors. Rule 40(1) particularly provides that “Where a lawyer acts as a prosecutor, the lawyer shall act resolutely and honourably within the limits of the law and shall treat the Court or tribunal with candour, fairness, courtesy, and respect.”

Furthermore, he indicated that rule 56(2)(b) provides that a lawyer shall not by language or other conduct seek to influence the court to be biased against the accused.

Hon. Sosu stressed that there is a legal and professional duty on lawyers not to misrepresent facts or be dishonest in their dealings with the Court.

The legislator pointed out that rule 89 (b) and (c) provide that it will be professional misconduct if lawyers engage in conduct, which involves dishonesty fraud deceit or misrepresentation or engage in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

Also, Hon. Sosu stressed that the learned Attorney General has brought his office into serious disrepute, and his dishonourable conduct has brought the entire criminal justice system to shame.

He further stressed that this conduct by the AG must be investigated and punished if proven to be true.

