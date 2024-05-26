ModernGhana logo
Ambulance case: Prosecution of Ato Forson needless - Bright Simons

  Sun, 26 May 2024
SUN, 26 MAY 2024

Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI-Africa, has criticised the prosecution of Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in the ongoing ambulance trial.

He describes it as "useless" and incompetent due to its basis.

Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister, along with two others, is on trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state through the importation of 30 ambulances.

This forms part of a 2012 contract between the Ministry of Health and Dubai-based firm, Big Sea Limited, for the purchase of 200 ambulances.

The prosecution claims Dr. Ato Forson issued letters of credit without authorization from his then boss, Finance Minister Seth Terkper.

However, Mr. Terkper testified in court that he did indeed authorize Dr. Ato Forson to establish the letters of credit.

Despite this testimony, the case continues, with the third accused, Richard Jakpa, currently being cross-examined.

Mr Simons has taken to social media, posting on X on Saturday, May 25, to voice his opinion on the matter.

Mr Simons believes the case is an attempt to silence the Minority in Parliament.

He insists that letters of credit are not payments themselves but guarantees to honor or refuse payment based on whether certain conditions are met.

“I've racked my brains for eons & still can't understand why this fact so obvious to every business person isn't clear to Ghana's Attorney General. The case against the Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament for authorising an LC is INCOMPETENT. Not just bcos of this MP's point.

“But more importantly because of what an LC is. An LC is not a simple instruction to pay. It is a guarantee to honor or REFUSE payment if CERTAIN CONDITIONS are met/NOT MET.

“This is a pure political prosecution to muzzle the opposition in Parliament. Luckily, it isn't working,” he posted.

Mr Simons' comments highlight the broader political implications of the trial, suggesting it is being used as a tool to weaken opposition voices.

The ongoing trial has thus drawn significant attention and controversy.

-Classfmonline

