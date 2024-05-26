ModernGhana logo
2016 elections: Akufo-Addo used Bawumia for votes, he knows nothing about the economy — Kwame Asamoah

Kenneth Nana Kwame Asamoah, Founder and Leader of the Action People’s Party (APP), has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his handling of Ghana's economy, despite his credentials as an accomplished economist.

Mr. Asamoah asserted that Ghanaians are suffering due to Dr. Bawumia's poor performance and mismanagement as the head of the Economic Management Team.

Prior to the 2016 general elections, Dr. Bawumia was hailed as the savior of the economy, expected to work alongside President Akufo-Addo to lift the country out of economic difficulties.

During that period, Dr. Bawumia delivered a series of public lectures that sharply criticized the Economic Management Team of the previous Mahama administration.

However, growing public dissatisfaction reflects a belief that Dr. Bawumia has not lived up to expectations during his nearly eight-year tenure.

Nana Kwame Asamoah now questioned Dr. Bawumia’s economic expertise, claiming that the Vice President has smartly shifted his focus to digitalization and is no longer regarded as the esteemed economist he once was.

Asamoah argued that Dr. Bawumia was manipulated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to mislead Ghanaians for their votes. "Bawumia knows nothing about the economy, and he was used to deceive Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians for their votes," he stated on Onua FM's Etifi Nsem show on May 25.

The APP leader maintains that even traders in the country have a better grasp of the economy than Dr. Bawumia and urges Ghanaians to reject him in the upcoming December 7 elections. "Bawumia knows nothing about the economy, and he was used to scam Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians for their votes," he reiterated to Isaac Ekow J.B., host of Onua FM's Etifi Nsem show.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

