It’s better to admit there’s ‘dumsor’ than continuing to lie to Ghanaians out of arrogance – Sulemana Braimah to gov’t

The Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Mr. Sulemana Braimah has urged government to stop the arrogance and admit to Ghanaians there is ‘dumsor’.

For some months, Ghanaians have experienced persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outages, popularly known as ‘dumsor’

But government officials continue to argue that there is no ‘dumsor’.

Following the massive ‘dumsor’ over the weekend, Mr. Sulemana Braimah took to his social media to call out the government.

He argued that after failing Ghanaians, government should humble itself and come clean on the current state of power outages.

“The gov't and NPP will be better off admitting that there is Dumsor, than continuing to lie to the people out of arrogance. It's better to have a failed gov't that is honest and humble than a failed gov't that is arrogant and doesn't care about the feelings of the people,” the MFWA boss said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has assured that work is seriously ongoing to address the power challenges in the country.