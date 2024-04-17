Only those who have made money under this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia 'scam' of a gov't will vote for NPP again - Mahama

The Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration is the 'biggest political scam in the history of the 4th Republic', former President John Dramani Mahama, has said.

In his view, the administration has failed Ghanaians so much that he can not understand why anybody should even think of voting for the governing New Patriotic Party again.

Speaking during his “Building the Ghana We Want” tour at Nalerigu in the North East Region, on Tuesday, April 16, the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress said: “Ghanaians are called upon again on 7th December 2024 to exercise their mandate and make a choice. And after what we have gone through in 7 and a half years, it surprises me anybody will still go to the ballot box and say he’s going to vote for NPP again."

Mr Mahama, however, said the NPP does not deserve another chance in office.

“Maybe, those who have made money under this government, yes, they will go and vote again [for the NPP] but I know that the majority of Ghanaians have seen a reversal in the quality of their lives, in these seven and a half years.”

—Classfmonline