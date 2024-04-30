Lawyer Addo Atuah allegedly steals company of client

30.04.2024 LISTEN

Senior lawyer and partner at Addo Atuah & Co, a prominent law firm in Accra, Lawyer Addo Atuah, has been accused of orchestrating the theft of majority shares of Coppon Wood Processing Limited, a wood processing company based in Akim Swedru, in the Eastern Region.

The allegations surfaced during a press conference organized by Mr. Alex Tetteh, President of Citizen Eye Ghana.

Background:

Coppon Wood Processing Ltd was established in 1987 by four brothers, Charles Oppong, Alexander Achibald Oppong, Maxwell Oppong, and Adarkwah Oppong, along with their aunt, Elizabeth Oppong. The company initially had 600,000,000 shares, with the brothers serving as directors. In 1993, Lawyer Addo Atuah, then serving as the company secretary, joined the board as a director without owning any shares. Over the years, Atuah was involved in high-profile cases, including representing individuals in legal matters such as the Nayele cocaine saga and defending a Miss Ghana contestant charged with theft.

The company faced financial challenges in 1993 and received investment from Timber and Consulting Ltd. However, the brothers and their aunt died under mysterious circumstances, with Charles Oppong being the last to pass away in 2012. Following their deaths, Atuah allegedly took control of the company, threatening the surviving children of the original owners.

Allegations:

Atuah is accused of transferring $2,300,000 from Coppon Wood Processing Company accounts to his personal accounts. He allegedly forged documents, including letters of administration, with the help of Emmanuel Effah Asamoah, impersonating the family head, to transfer all company shares to himself and unidentified accomplices, effectively making him the sole director.

Actions Taken:

The aggrieved family reported the matter to the Oda Divisional Police Office, while Atuah filed a complaint against company employees at the Kibi headquarters, leading to the arrest of some employees. The family has also petitioned the CID headquarters in Accra, the Ghana Bar Association, and the Registrar of Companies, and is pursuing criminal action against Atuah.

Previous Controversy:

Atuah has faced controversy before, including a probe by the then Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, and the General Legal Council for impersonation in 2014. He was accused of filing a motion to discontinue a legal action without the plaintiff's consent and disappearing from court.

The case has sparked public debate over the conduct of lawyers and the need for accountability in the legal profession. As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to emerge.

Source: CITEG TV