We’ve been investigating Scholarship Secretariat since July 2023 – OSP reveals

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revealed an ongoing investigation into the operations of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat since July 2023.

Recent reports have subjected the Scholarship Secretariat to public scrutiny, particularly following an exposé by the Fourth Estate.

The investigation has uncovered instances where scholarships were awarded to applicants from affluent families, contrary to the Secretariat’s mandate to support financially disadvantaged yet academically promising students.

Following these revelations, the Minority in Parliament has urged the Office of the Special Prosecutor to scrutinize the scholarship secretariat’s activities.

In a statement dated April 10, 2024, the OSP confirmed that the Secretariat is currently under active investigation for suspected corruption and related offenses.

“The office of the Special Prosecutor commenced into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat circa July 2023. The investigation is active and ongoing” the office stated.

-Citi Newsroom

