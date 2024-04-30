All set for African Media Convention in Ghana as LOC exceeds registration target

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour has indicated that all is set for the hosting of the third African Media Convention (AMC) in Ghana.

The third edition of the Convention will be held in Accra from May 15 to May 17, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, April 30, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour disclosed that the Local Organising Committee has exceeded its registration target for both foreign and local participants.

“It is important to mention that today is the closing date for the registration but we have exceeded our target already. We’ve hit the 600 target for Foreign Participants and 400 local participants. This is an indication of high expectations. You can trust the LOC to do a great job.

“Today's briefing demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that the African Media Convention (AMC) is exceptionally well-organized,” Albert Kwabena Dwumfour.

He continued, “The LOC met yesterday to receive briefing from the event organizer, in terms of production, and subcommittee chairs, including protocols and security. Per the briefings that my Co-Chair and I received yesterday, I can assure you all that all is set for the 3rd African Media Convention in Accra.”

According to the GJA President, the hosting of the 3rd AMC in Ghana is a testament to Ghana’s record as one of Africa’s fast-growing conference destinations.

Mr. Dwumfour in his address called on journalists in the country to register and take advantage of the upcoming convention.

Speaking at the press briefing, Minister of Information designate, Fatimatu Abubakar assured of government support for the successful hosting of the third African Media Convention in Ghana.

“We have the blessing of President Akufo-Addo who will be the keynote speaker at the convention. The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is also supporting the convention and will be part of the convention,” she said.

The African Media Convention is a fast-growing platform. The third edition in Ghana is expected to generate a coalition of ideas, support systems, and actors to shape the future of media in Africa and hopefully around the world.

The AMC offers a refreshing platform that has the potential to make a significant impact in the media industry on the continental level.