ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Government’s performance tracker won’t even pass for an undergraduate project — Prof Kobby Mensah

Headlines Professor Kobby Mensah, Senior Lecturer at University of Ghana Business School
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Professor Kobby Mensah, Senior Lecturer at University of Ghana Business School

A newly launched government performance tracking platform has failed to meet even basic standards, according to a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Kobby Mensah.

The Government of Ghana recently unveiled its Performance Tracker, a website aimed at increasing transparency around public infrastructure projects.

However, Prof Kobby Mensah has panned the tracker, saying it would not pass muster even as an undergraduate assignment.

"The performance tracker won't even pass for an undergraduate project. No evidence, only unsubstantiated numbers and percentages for settings. No logic function and terribly designed UI to pass for CX," Professor Mensah wrote via X on Thursday, April 10.

In his assessment, the tracker provides no substantive data or evidence to back up the progress statistics it presents.

It also features a poorly designed user interface that fails to provide a good customer experience, according to Prof. Mensah.

"This is coming from a govt of Ghana ooo, not a student assignment. You can have a look for yourself here. Anyone who finds this functionally and aesthetically satisfying must be fired from their work because then your quality judgment is nonexistent," he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

African families could've been 35 wealthier with sustained growth – World Bank African families could've been 35% wealthier with sustained growth – World Bank

59 minutes ago

NPP to hold Agona West parliamentary primary April 13 NPP to hold Agona West parliamentary primary April 13

59 minutes ago

2024 Eid-ul-Fitr: Chief Imam calls for peace 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr: Chief Imam calls for peace

59 minutes ago

Fire destroy shops at Madina Market Fire destroy shops at Madina Market

59 minutes ago

Nigeria recovers 24million in poverty minister investigation — EFCC Nigeria recovers $24million in poverty minister investigation — EFCC

59 minutes ago

Weve not approved commercialisation of maize, soya bean products – Agriculture Ministry We’ve not approved commercialisation of maize, soya bean products – Agriculture ...

59 minutes ago

Ignore Bawumias stale lie, free SHS will thrive under Mahama – Clement Apaak Ignore Bawumia’s stale lie, free SHS will thrive under Mahama – Clement Apaak

59 minutes ago

Ghana and Burkina Faso collaborate to resolve buffer zone encroachment Ghana and Burkina Faso collaborate to resolve buffer zone encroachment

1 hour ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and NPP Flagbear Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Election 2024: ‘55% of youth voters prefer Mahama while 36% prefer Bawumia — Glo...

1 hour ago

Professor Kobby Mensah, Senior Lecturer at University of Ghana Business School Government’s performance tracker won’t even pass for an undergraduate project — ...

Just in....
body-container-line