Government’s performance tracker won’t even pass for an undergraduate project — Prof Kobby Mensah

A newly launched government performance tracking platform has failed to meet even basic standards, according to a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Professor Kobby Mensah.

The Government of Ghana recently unveiled its Performance Tracker, a website aimed at increasing transparency around public infrastructure projects.

However, Prof Kobby Mensah has panned the tracker, saying it would not pass muster even as an undergraduate assignment.

"The performance tracker won't even pass for an undergraduate project. No evidence, only unsubstantiated numbers and percentages for settings. No logic function and terribly designed UI to pass for CX," Professor Mensah wrote via X on Thursday, April 10.

In his assessment, the tracker provides no substantive data or evidence to back up the progress statistics it presents.

It also features a poorly designed user interface that fails to provide a good customer experience, according to Prof. Mensah.

"This is coming from a govt of Ghana ooo, not a student assignment. You can have a look for yourself here. Anyone who finds this functionally and aesthetically satisfying must be fired from their work because then your quality judgment is nonexistent," he stated.