Dumsor: I advised Akufo-Addo not to touch ESLA – Mahama reveals
Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has revealed that he cautioned President Akufo-Addo against tampering with the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA), expressing concerns that such actions could lead Ghana back into the era of ‘dumsor,’ referring to the country’s previous power crisis.

Mahama made this disclosure during a meeting with members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on April 8, 2024.

Pointing to the ongoing power crisis, the former president highlighted his advice to the current president regarding the energy sector levy.

“I advised President Akufo-Addo not to tamper with ESLA, as it could potentially reignite dumsor,” he remarked.

During the height of the power crisis under Mahama’s administration, the NDC introduced the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA) in 2015 as part of efforts to stabilize Ghana’s energy sector and alleviate the effects of the power crisis.

The levy, imposed on petroleum products and electricity consumption, aimed to generate revenue for the payment of all energy-related legacy debts totalling GH¢14bn by the end of 2020.

ESLA accumulated over GH¢30bn in six years but was securitized and extended till 2035 by the Akufo-Addo government.

