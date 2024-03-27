ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.03.2024 Opinion

Unlocking the Potential of Circle: Transforming Ghana's Vibrant Business Hub into a Catalyst for Economic Growth

By Nana kweku ofori Atta II Security consultant
Unlocking the Potential of Circle: Transforming Ghana's Vibrant Business Hub into a Catalyst for Economic Growth
27.03.2024 LISTEN

It's concerning to witness Circle, Ghana's bustling business center, remain underdeveloped despite its immense potential. Often dubbed as "Ghana's Amazon" and a hub of technology, Circle has long been a hotspot for trading, marketing, and the exchange of various gadgets, attracting both local and foreign entrepreneurs. This vibrant center has nurtured a plethora of talented youth, proficient in diverse skills ranging from coding to gadget repairs, yet their potential remains largely untapped.

Circle represents an untapped resource, akin to a university campus and a self-made Amazon shopping destination. It's imperative for the government to reassess its potential and invest in its development. By establishing manufacturing factories and fostering entrepreneurship among Circle's youth, we can create opportunities for economic empowerment and growth. Moreover, the renovation of Circle's market center and the establishment of a technological innovation hub can further catalyze its transformation into a thriving business hub.

People from various regions flock to Circle to engage in trade, highlighting its significance as a commercial hub. The youth of Circle, despite limited formal education, have demonstrated remarkable skills in areas like coding, software engineering, and even traditional crafts like gold and silver manufacturing. It's time for the central government to prioritize investment in Circle's youth by revamping the market center and creating opportunities for skill development and economic empowerment. This investment will not only benefit the youth of Circle but also contribute significantly to Ghana's economy as a whole.

God bless us all

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

An ill baby on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure CPAP machine [VIDEO]: About ten critically ill babies may lose their lives if there’s no ligh...

2 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah One Student, One Tablet: Since you spend recklessly Ghanaians need to know the c...

2 hours ago

Cut it, your promises are becoming too many —Kwesi Pratt slams Bawumia on tax amnesty promise Cut it, your promises are becoming too many — Kwesi Pratt slams Bawumia on tax a...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa ‘The courts must be fair in deciding what critical matters should be heard exped...

2 hours ago

Bawumia mourns death of wife of National Chief Imam Bawumia mourns death of wife of National Chief Imam

3 hours ago

REUTERS - Ahmed Zakot Israel rejects Hamas' demands, continues assault, possibly using French weapon c...

3 hours ago

EMMANUELLE BAILLON, FRED GARET AUDIO NETWORK AFP VIDOGRAPHIE Big tech told to identify and label AI deepfakes ahead of EU elections

3 hours ago

Political parties dangerously eroding democracy – Sarah Adwoa Safo Political parties dangerously eroding democracy – Sarah Adwoa Safo

3 hours ago

Tema Manhean residents threaten to block waste-lines of companiesdischarging waste into Ozogu River Tema Manhean residents threaten to block waste-lines of companies discharging wa...

3 hours ago

Soldier arrested over attempted robbery at mining site in Obuasi Soldier arrested over attempted robbery at mining site in Obuasi

Just in....
body-container-line