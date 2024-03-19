Ideas Have Not Ran Out

19.03.2024 LISTEN

The thinking of a businessman and how he sees things are different from the poor people and theorists. The poor does not have exposure and travel experiences like that. The theorists who are part of the problems still not welcoming fresh ideas. The theorists who somewhat have some travel experiences think some things are only possible in Dubai, Qatar, Singapore, China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and others but aren’t possible in Ghana.

Failures of past governments is making the poor voter and theorists to think ideas have ran out of everybody’s head. The same people blaming and and opposing the government are the same people who said President Mahama was a bad president. The same people are making you think young people shouldn’t take over our political leadership space.

Do you still trust these people the so called THINK TANKS? Some of them are always in bed with governments. They’re aren’t intelligent like that. Sadly, we are in a continent, country where people who speak English languages are seen as intelligent people especially those who have clout already and those who are friends of the media. But sincerely they’re not intelligent like that. They are only making money.

Their mission is discourage young people not to take advantage of the political space. They do what they do on purpose. They make you criticize and insult young people who want to lead. They have brainwashed you to think young people like yourself do not have what it takes to lead our country ~ Sulley Kone

+233244805619