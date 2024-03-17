Modern Ghana logo
Food poisoning is different from chemical poisoning - GAMLS member

Health
Dr. Dickson Ocansey, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast Department of Medical Laboratory Science and a member of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), delineates the disparities between food poisoning and chemical poisoning.

He clarifies that food poisoning stems from consuming food contaminated with bacteria, viruses, parasites, or toxins. During an interview with DC Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central, Dr. Ocansey elaborated on the topic "Causes of food poisoning" on Saturday, March 16, 2024, emphasizing that while food poisoning is common, it's generally not severe and can be remedied through various treatments.

"Food poisoning results from chemical reactions caused by ingesting pathogen-infected food, whereas chemical poisoning occurs when a chemical substance is deliberately added to food," he asserted.

Dr. Ocansey underscored that chemical poisoning may exhibit immediate or delayed symptoms, contingent upon factors such as the potency of the poison, dosage, and individual detoxification and elimination processes.

Regarding food poisoning, he highlighted the variability in individual responses, noting that two people consuming the same food may experience different outcomes due to differences in immune system strength and the quantity of pathogens ingested.

Despite this, Dr. Ocansey advises Ghanaians to prioritize immune system health to combat diseases, including food poisoning. He recommends sufficient sleep, hydration, and daily fruit consumption as essential practices to bolster immunity.

In conclusion, Dr. Ocansey emphasizes the prevalence of food poisoning and urges vigilance in food choices and sources. He suggests adhering to these guidelines to mitigate the incidence of food poisoning.

DC Kwame Kwakye
