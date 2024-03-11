Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

My honesty with Ghanaians didn't help me, I didn't think that I should fool my people – Mahama

Headlines My honesty with Ghanaians didn't help me, I didn't think that I should fool my people – Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said his honesty with Ghanaians about the difficulties the country went through while he was president, did not help his electoral fortunes.

Speaking at a gathering in Sissala West, as part of his “Building the Ghana We Want” Tour in the Upper West region, Mr Mahama said: "I was brought up to tell the truth at all times, so, when I was president, if things were not going well, I told the people of Ghana and what we were trying to do about it".

"I think my honesty was one of the major problems I had because I didn't think that I should fool my people", the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress observed.

He said while he is stickler for honesty, "Unfortunately, others have different intentions."

Using the current intermittent power outages to make his point, Mr Mahama said: "We know that they are shedding the load, they have a problem with generation".

"Some generation assets are down. They have a problem with paying for gas. Every day, they are shedding between 280 and 480 megawatts of power, but they will not give us a timetable because that is what Ghanaians know as dumsor, "he complained.

"We must not only hold to account the government that has gone out. We must also hold to account our own people who go wrong while we are in government, "he added.

—classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ashanti Region: Fire destroys 69 bedrooms, GHs30,000 cash at Atonsu Gyinyaase Ashanti Region: Fire destroys 69 bedrooms, GHs30,000 cash at Atonsu Gyinyaase

1 hour ago

Devastating fire destroys 108 container shops at Kumasi Racecourse Market Devastating fire destroys 108 container shops at Kumasi Racecourse Market

1 hour ago

In power: Then president Laurent Gbagbo, pictured in September 2010 in Abidjan. By Sia Kambou AFPFile Ex-president Gbagbo to run for top job again, despite disqualification

1 hour ago

My honesty with Ghanaians didn't help me, I didn't think that I should fool my people – Mahama My honesty with Ghanaians didn't help me, I didn't think that I should fool my p...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Bawumia leads Mahama in 10 swing constituencies – Outcomes International Report Election 2024: Bawumia leads Mahama in 10 swing constituencies – Outcomes Intern...

1 hour ago

Ghana hosting 13th African Games the next big scandal – Ablakwa Ghana hosting 13th African Games the next big scandal – Ablakwa

2 hours ago

AFP MANJUNATH KIRAN India picks pilots for space flight that will blast it into cosmic history

2 hours ago

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, flagbearer of the APC Election 2024: ‘I'm the third force Ghanaians have been yearning for’ — Hassan A...

2 hours ago

John Kumah died of multiple myeloma — Wife John Kumah died of multiple myeloma — Wife

2 hours ago

My husband battled terminal disease, not poisoning– Lilian Kumah My husband battled terminal disease, not poisoning– Lilian Kumah

Just in....
body-container-line