John Kumah died at Suhum onboard ambulance to Accra for treatment

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
John Ampontuah Kumah
07.03.2024 LISTEN

Mr Kwasi Owusu Twumasi, the Spokesperson for the late Deputy Finance Minister Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah has revealed the Minister died at Suhum while on his way to hospital for treatment in Accra.

According to him, the deputy minister died on March 7, 2024 in an ambulance with his wife and personal doctor beside him.

He noted that the late Ejisu MP was booked to fly to Germany for treatment but had to be rushed to hospital after his condition got critical this morning.

Speaking to this reporter on Thursday Mr Twumasi described the late MP's death as a huge blow to the Ejisu Constituency.

He describes him as one of the truthful and selfless politicians who has bettered the lives of residents in the constituency.

Following his death, hundreds of mourners in the Ejisu Constituency have converged at the residence of the late Deputy Finance Minister to commiserate with the family.

