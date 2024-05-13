ModernGhana logo
Local languages enable children to become linguistically competent; train them with it — National Commission on Culture to parents

In a bid to enhance linguistic competence among Ghanaian children, the National Commission on Culture (NCC) has stressed the importance of using local languages in early childhood education.

According to the Deputy Executive Director of the NCC, Dr. Richardson Commey Fio, instilling a strong foundation in children's mother tongue is pivotal for their academic and intellectual development.

Dr. Commey Fio emphasized that children who are taught and socialized in their native language develop essential skills that serve as a framework for learning other languages.

Speaking at the launch of the E&E Foundation's community Twin-care project in Winneba, he lamented the trend where Ghanaian parents always communicate with their children in English rather than their local dialects.

"Ghanaian children can become linguistically competent if their parents begin to appreciate the pivotal role local languages play in improving their children’s academic and intellectual performance," stated Dr. Commey Fio.

“The unfortunate thing we have in Ghana is that people are speaking English to their children instead of the local language,” he added.

Dr. Fio also urged parents to take special care of children with physical challenges, emphasizing that disability is not inability.

He further encouraged parents to recognize and nurture the unique talents of their children, as they are instrumental in shaping the future of the nation.

