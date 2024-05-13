ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.05.2024 Social News

The office of EOCO is the headquarters of corruption – Adam Bona

The office of EOCO is the headquarters of corruption – Adam Bona
13.05.2024 LISTEN

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bona has urged the Speaker of Parliament to initiate an investigation into the conduct of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah case.

Dr Bona alleged that EOCO simply allowed the warrant covering the retention of the money by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to expire, subsequently returning the cash to Madam Cecelia Dapaa without conducting a thorough investigation.

In a social media video, Dr Bona called for a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry to uncover the truth regarding EOCO's actions in this matter and other happenings in the anti-fraud office.

He stated, "I now can say with certainty that EOCO has also become the headquarters of corruption. There’s the need to investigate what happened between these two institutions under the executive; EOCO and Special Prosecutor are all under the Attorney General and so to have EOCO being handed the file to investigate this under money laundering which falls under them and to have them come back to tell us that they couldn’t do anything about it is mind-boggling."

He emphasized the necessity of shedding light on the alleged discrepancies at EOCO, expressing hope that a probe would provide clarity on the matter.

The public dispute between EOCO and the Office of the Special Prosecutor regarding their roles in investigating the source of the significant sum of money discovered in the former Sanitation Minister's residence has escalated over the past week. The Special Prosecutor’s office has accused EOCO of lacking the interest to investigate the matter.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Come for your 5, 10, 20 Ghana cedis before I curse you; I no more take such offerings— Bishop Obinim to congregants Come for your 5, 10, 20 Ghana cedis before I curse you; I no more take such offe...

1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo left and Asiedu Nketia, NDC National Chairman Kumasi airport: Let’s examine Akufo-Addo’s head; he’s suffering from mental heal...

2 hours ago

Mahama eliminated schools under trees but therere 5,000 of them under Akufo-Addos regime —Clement Apaak Mahama eliminated schools under trees but there’re 5,000 of them under Akufo-Add...

2 hours ago

Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt AstraZeneca Vaccine Withdrawal: I'm angry; be concerned about the health of Ghan...

2 hours ago

Otumfuo Osei Tutu Our focus should be on restoring the environment from galamsey — Otumfuo

3 hours ago

Beatrice Annan, NDC communicator You cannot be trusted with the future if you are a present failure — Beatrice An...

3 hours ago

Misrepresentation of registration figures is dangerous, cannot be accepted – CFF-Ghana to EC Misrepresentation of registration figures is dangerous, cannot be accepted – CFF...

3 hours ago

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, Newly appointed CDA Deputy CEO Akufo-Addo appoints Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie as CDA Deputy CEO

3 hours ago

MELR distances itself from purported Controller and Accountant General's recruitment MELR distances itself from purported Controller and Accountant General's recruit...

3 hours ago

Economist Prof. Godfred Bokpin Cedi will continue to depreciate due to the relative strength of the economy – P...

Just in....
body-container-line