The office of EOCO is the headquarters of corruption – Adam Bona

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bona has urged the Speaker of Parliament to initiate an investigation into the conduct of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah case.

Dr Bona alleged that EOCO simply allowed the warrant covering the retention of the money by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to expire, subsequently returning the cash to Madam Cecelia Dapaa without conducting a thorough investigation.

In a social media video, Dr Bona called for a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry to uncover the truth regarding EOCO's actions in this matter and other happenings in the anti-fraud office.

He stated, "I now can say with certainty that EOCO has also become the headquarters of corruption. There’s the need to investigate what happened between these two institutions under the executive; EOCO and Special Prosecutor are all under the Attorney General and so to have EOCO being handed the file to investigate this under money laundering which falls under them and to have them come back to tell us that they couldn’t do anything about it is mind-boggling."

He emphasized the necessity of shedding light on the alleged discrepancies at EOCO, expressing hope that a probe would provide clarity on the matter.

The public dispute between EOCO and the Office of the Special Prosecutor regarding their roles in investigating the source of the significant sum of money discovered in the former Sanitation Minister's residence has escalated over the past week. The Special Prosecutor’s office has accused EOCO of lacking the interest to investigate the matter.