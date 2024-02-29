Some of us politicians are fantastically corrupt, criminals, thieves – Murtala Muhammed

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has expressed on the Class Morning show with Kwame Dwomoh, today, 29th February 2024, that some politicians are corrupt and thieves.

“I’m a politician, some of us are fantastically corrupt, we are just criminals, thieves,” Mr Muhammed stated.

The lawmaker argued why no one probes the wealth of politicians when they come into power.

He stated that “You see a politician, look, within the year, he’ll amass enough wealth and nobody has questions on how he became one.”

“And the reason we are not able to be independent is because some politicians are fantastically corrupt. People who could not even rent rooms, today, they live in the most expensive areas in Accra and nobody is asking question,” he bemoaned.

Extraordinarily, he excluded himself from corrupt politicians. He said he is not corrupt and challenged anyone who says he is to come public.

“I’ve said and I would say here, I’m not corrupt and I’ll never be. I’ve been a deputy minister; I’ve been NYEP deputy National Coordinator for 4 years. Manasseh Azure [investigative journalist] is not my friend but he singled me out for praises,” Mr Muhammed boasted.

“I’m challenging any businessman in this country...whoever has given me one cedi for the discharge of my responsibility as a deputy minister or NYEP should come out,” he dared the public.

-Classfmonline