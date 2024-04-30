University President expresses worry over surge in provocative dressings, indiscipline among university students

President of the Christian Service University College (CSUC), Professor Sam Afrane, has expressed concern over the increasing rate at which most university students, especially, the ladies dress provocatively.

Aside from the indecent dressings, the professor also expressed concern about the indiscipline behaviour exhibited by most of these students.

He mentioned lateness, truancy at lectures, late submission of assignments and insubordination as bad behaviours.

The worried professor said being a tertiary student prepares one for a key role in society which automatically makes them role models to others.

He has therefore entreated students to desist from acts that could dent their reputation as leaders in the future.

"There is a dress for classes, there is a dress for church service, and there is a dress for a wedding. Students learning to dress appropriately is the way to go," he stated.

Professor Sam Afrane said this in an interview with the media during the 48th Matriculation Ceremony for newly admitted Post and Undergraduate students.

The professor who is very concerned about the aforementioned behaviours, said, the CSUC was never going to countenance any of them. According to him, as a Christian College, they always dream of training people who may look exceptional in terms of work and behaviour, among others.

"The most challenging issue is the increasing rate of youth unemployment. However, CSUC is happy to inform you that we offer hope for everyone and train them for good future leadership. We have also initiated a job clinic for final year students and that is going to prepare them well for the job market or help them establish themselves after completion," he stated.

Meanwhile, the professor revealed that the number of students admitted for the 2023/2024 academic was 1020, recording the highest from the previous years.

According to him, the enrolment increased by 43 percent more than the 2022/2023 which recorded 759 new students.

He also disclosed that the school for the first time, appreciated the number of females as compared to males.

Out of the total number of newly admitted students, 62.6 percent were females and 37.4 percent were males.

He also said it was interesting to note that about 53 percent of the first-year students are doing nursing and midwifery, out of the total number.

Urging the new students to take their studies seriously, he said, that although the use of technology was good, inordinate use of it at the expense of their studies would affect their academic performances.