Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
29.02.2024 Health

A total of 18 confirmed CSM cases with four deaths recorded in Upper West

A total of 18 confirmed CSM cases with four deaths recorded in Upper West
29.02.2024 LISTEN

A total of 18 cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) have been recorded in the Upper West Region with four deaths from January to February 2024.

Of that number, the Wa Municipal recorded six cases; Wa West District four cases; Nandom Municipality, four Jirapa Municipality, three and Nadowli-Kaleo District one confirmed case.

Dr Collins Boateng Danquah, the Deputy Upper West Regional Health Director in charge of Public Health, revealed the statistics to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Wa, on Wednesday.

“This is just the beginning because we have not gotten to the very hot season or condition that will be coming out in the months of March and April,” he said.

Dr Danquah also observed that: “If we've not gotten there and we've gotten 18 confirmed cases and four people dying from the CSM, it should be a source of concern and people should take the necessary precautionary measures against the disease.”

He said the outbreak of CSM was associated with excessive heat and CSM pathogens-infected dust.

He stressed the need for people to strictly adhere to the preventive measures, which include sleeping in well-ventilated rooms, avoiding overcrowding, staying indoors to avoid the scorching sun, wearing nose masks when in dusty areas such as market centres or when riding, especially on dusty roads and increasing their water intake to help avoid contracting the disease.

He explained that children and elderly people above 60 years old were most vulnerable to the CSM disease because their immune systems were not strong enough making them susceptible to the disease.

He, therefore, reiterated the need to limit outdoor activities for school children and the elderly so they did not fall victim to the disease.

Dr Danquah indicated that the GHS was doing surveillance of the disease for early detection of suspected cases, testing and treatment.

He, thus, advised the public to report to the health facility when they experienced the symptoms of CSM for their samples to be taken and tested.

They included hot temperature, fever, headache; stiffness of the neck, convulsions and sometimes vomiting among others.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Senegal's crisis was sparked by Sall postponing a presidential election that was due to take place last Sunday. By Amanuel Sileshi AFP Senegal government adopts amnesty bill in 'appeasement' bid

3 hours ago

A total of 18 confirmed CSM cases with four deaths recorded in Upper West A total of 18 confirmed CSM cases with four deaths recorded in Upper West

3 hours ago

Cornerstone revenue regimes must be made more effective - Terkper Cornerstone revenue regimes must be made more effective - Terkper 

3 hours ago

Over 200 stranded Ghanaian victims of Q-Net fraud locked up in a room in Ivory Coast – GIS Over 200 stranded Ghanaian victims of Q-Net fraud locked up in a room in Ivory C...

3 hours ago

Blackshield Capital claims: Committee begins probe into government's alleged failure to pay customers Blackshield Capital claims: Committee begins probe into government's alleged fai...

3 hours ago

Anti-gay bill was passed for political reasons – Audrey Gadzekpo alleges Anti-gay bill was passed for political reasons – Audrey Gadzekpo alleges

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo should fulfil his promise by signing anti-gay bill into law – Sam George Akufo-Addo should fulfil his promise by signing anti-gay bill into law – Sam Geo...

3 hours ago

You have my full support to continue to transform the police service —Akufo-Addo to IGP You have my full support to continue to transform the police service — Akufo-Add...

3 hours ago

We need to be consistent, improve our macroeconomic policies, decisions to control costs —Stephen Amoah We need to be consistent, improve our macroeconomic policies, decisions to contr...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's 'no dumsor' claims inaccurate; we've cut power to Togo, Benin, Ivory Coast due to low power — Dr. Donkor Akufo-Addo's 'no dumsor' claims inaccurate; we've cut power to Togo, Benin, Ivor...

Just in....
body-container-line