‘High temperatures expected from now to April, stay hydrated, use umbrellas or hats’ — GMet to public

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an advisory warning Ghanaians of high temperatures expected in the coming months through April 2024.

In a statement released on February 20, GMet said the sun is currently moving from the southern hemisphere towards the northern hemisphere and will be directly overhead the equator on March 20.

This annual phenomenon, according to GMet, is expected to drive temperatures up across the country.

"The sun is on its apparent movement from the southern hemisphere towards the northern hemisphere and expected to be on the equator on March 20, 2024. In view of this, an increase in temperature is expected from now through March to April 2024," the agency said in the advisory.

According to GMet, maximum temperatures could reach as high as 37 degrees Celsius in the southern parts of Ghana and 42 degrees in the north.

Minimum temperatures are forecast to range from 22 to 27 degrees nationwide.

The hot weather "poses health risks to the public and especially vulnerable people," GMet warned.

The Agency’s Central Analysis and Forecasting Office (CAFO) advised the public to take precautions like staying hydrated, seeking shade, wearing loose lightweight clothing and sunscreen when outdoors.

"Limit outdoor activities during peak hours. Keep an eye on children, elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions. Where necessary, seek medical advice,” it said.

GMet also noted the hot spell could bring sudden downpours, especially in southern Ghana.

“Expect localised rain and thunder with occasionally strong winds especially over southern Ghana," the advisory said.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

