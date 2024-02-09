Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

JICA donates equipment to Ministry of Health

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
Health JICA donates equipment to Ministry of Health
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has donated 16 vaccine refrigerator trucks and a walk-in cold room with a power generator to the Ministry of Health to strengthen Ghana’s immunisation programme.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Chief Representative for JICA, Madam Suzuki Momoko, said the refrigerator trucks would offer MoH and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) additional cold-chain inputs to facilitate the timely distribution and access to high-quality routine and emergency vaccines across the country.

She noted that the walk-in cold room would complement existing vaccine storage facilities to bridge access inequities to quality routine vaccines in the Northern belt and beyond.

“The support is expected to strengthen universal access to all relevant vaccines for all population and more especially children against common vaccine-preventable diseases and thus help reduce infant and child morbidity and mortality,” she added.

She said the support would help improve the distribution and storage of relevant vaccines, especially in the hard-to-reach areas of the country.

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, appreciated the Japanese government's ongoing assistance in boosting Ghana's healthcare system.

“As a country, we have benefitted from the long and successful relationship with the Government of Japan, which dates back several years through Technical Assistance, Grant Aid and donation of equipment and commodities. Additionally, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), various initiatives related to improving the health of Ghanaians continue to be implemented,” he noted.

He said MoH was keen to pursue the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda to ensure that, "All people in Ghana have timely access to high-quality health services irrespective of ability to pay at the point of use."

UHC also aims to increase access to quality essential health care and public health services by 2030.

“We therefore emphasise the importance of all these investments from the Government of Japan towards accelerating implementation and attainment of our Universal health goals, especially in improving access to quality health services in Ghana,” he added.

The 16 vaccine refrigerator trucks and walk-in cold room with a power generator are estimated at 217 million Japanese Yen (equivalent to 1.98 million- US dollars).

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu 2024 election: Akufo-Addo does not appear willing to use his executive power to ...

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoeleft and late Abuakwa North MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu 'I'm still pained' — Franklin Cudjoe shares last conversation with late MP JB Da...

2 hours ago

TUC Secretary General, Dr. Yaw Baah 15% VAT on electricity: We have suspended our planned demonstration – Organised ...

4 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State Ghana has failed woefully to achieve the ideals of the 1992 Constitution — Togbe...

4 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the opposition NDC ‘NDC will issue major response to expose Bawumia's lies’ — Asiedu Nketia

4 hours ago

Bawumias lies infuriated me, so I watched important Nigeria vs South AFCON game to entertain myself — Asiedu Nketiah ‘Bawumia’s lies infuriated me, so I watched important Nigeria vs South AFCON gam...

4 hours ago

So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman – Otumfuo So far as the Golden Stool remains, no one can touch Asanteman – Otumfuo

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampoleft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia’s presentation vindicated critics of his own government — Prof Gyampo

4 hours ago

Valentines Day: Avoid too good to be true deals; pay after delivery – CSA to public Valentine’s Day: Avoid ‘too good to be true’ deals; pay after delivery – CSA to ...

4 hours ago

Over GHS3.5 million lost through online shopping, romance scams in 2023 – Cyber Security Authority reveals Over GHS3.5 million lost through online shopping, romance scams in 2023 – Cyber ...

Just in....
body-container-line