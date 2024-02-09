AMA to construct 300-meter walkway facilities for visually impaired patients visiting Korle-Bu

Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced plans to construct a 300-meter walkway facility with hand reels to improve the mobility and safety of visually impaired patients navigating the premises of Ghana's leading eye care facility at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The new walkway facilities would be equipped with tactile paving and other accessibility features such as adequate lighting to assist visually impaired pedestrians in navigating the area independently.

The decision to undertake the road safety enhancement works follows a request from George Lutterodt, popularly known as Counsellor Lutterodt, a Radiologist at the centre, to reshape the design and features of the current walkway facility to best meet the needs of its intended users.

Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, announced the plans when she conducted an inspection tour of the stretch on Tuesday, February 6th, 2024, to evaluate the challenges faced by patients of the facility.

She emphasised the importance of creating inclusive environments for all categories of persons in the city to access essential healthcare services without facing unnecessary barriers.

The Mayor, who was accompanied by the Coordinating Director of the AMA, and other heads of departments, disclosed that the construction would commence in the coming months, with the AMA collaborating closely with relevant stakeholders, both international and local, to ensure the timely completion of the project.

She noted that once finished, the walkway would serve as a model of accessibility and inclusivity, setting a precedent for similar initiatives across the country.

She pointed out that the project does not only demonstrate the importance of listening but also serves as a testament to the power of collaborative efforts of all residents in Accra in building a more equitable society, an Accra all can live in and love.

She emphasised the importance of prioritising safety for all road users, particularly in areas with high pedestrian traffic such as hospital compounds. She underscored the potential risks posed by excessive speed, highlighting the need for drivers to exercise caution and vigilance at all times.

"Excessive speed poses a significant risk to pedestrians, patients, healthcare workers, and other road users, particularly in areas such as hospital compounds where foot traffic may be high and visibility limited. Therefore, we want to urge all drivers to reduce their speed when navigating hospital premises and to remain vigilant for pedestrians and other potential hazards," she beseeched.

"By driving responsibly and adhering to speed limits, we can collectively contribute to the creation of a safer and more secure environment for all members of our community," she added.

Counsellor Lutterodt expressed appreciation to the Mayor for support and for coming all the way to assess the challenge.

“I had to fall on the Mayor of Accra to help us with pedestrians crossing and a proper walkway for the visually impaired who visit the facility because it's dangerous for them crossing the road and assessing the centre," he remarked.

The Korle Bu Eye Centre, also known as the ‘Lions International Eye Centre’, is a modern specialist eye centre, constructed to serve as a West African regional surgical training facility.

The centre boasts two theatres, three wards, a minor treatment room, a 12-bed bay, as well as offices and consultant rooms. Additionally, it houses an optical shop that provides optometry services and dispenses spectacles.

Source: classfmonline.com