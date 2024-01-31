Journalist urges government to expand cancer care access

Journalist and breast cancer survivor, Ms Raissa Sambou, is calling for urgent action to establish cancer screening and treatment centers in rural Ghana.

Ms Sambou who recently conducted a door-to-door cervical and breast cancer awareness campaign in Nyanyano, emphasised the critical importance of regular screenings to prevent these diseases.

Expressing deep concern over the low level of education on breast and cervical cancer, particularly in rural areas, she urged the government to implement policies that enhance access to screening and treatment centers.

She highlighted the profound connection between women's health and their ability to care for their children, stressing that prioritising well-being contributes to family welfare.

During her campaign, Ms Sambou shared signs of breast cancer which include breast lump or thickening and nipple changes

.

Touching on the symptoms of cervical cancer the journalist said pelvis pain, irregular menstruation, pain during sexual intercourse, and abnormal vaginal discharge were signs that must not be ignored.

As the Founder of The Raissa Child Protection Initiative, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting children's welfare in Ghana, Ms Sambou's tireless efforts have earned her recognition and accolades, including the Ghana Journalists Association's Most Promising Journalist of the Year and Best Reporter for Child Protection.

Her commitment to women's empowerment, acknowledged by the Merck Foundation, also continues to inspire change and contribute to the betterment of the country.