“Go back to site and complete projects” – Asenso-Boakye to road contractors

16.05.2024

Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye has urged contractors who have abandoned various construction sites in the Eastern Region forcing road projects to stall to return to work.

The Minister who is on a two-day working visit of the Eastern Region took turns to engage these contractors to understand their challenges.

In an interview with the media in Koforidua to wrap up day one of his tour of the region, Asenso-Boakye indicated that his ministry will work together with the contractors to enable them to expedite work on the stalled projects.

“Construction is going on in most areas that I visited, but there are areas that we realised that the contractors have abandoned sites.

“We have engaged them and we have understood their problems and we are going to work with them to ensure that they can go back to site and expedite the process and complete the work”.

-citinewsroom