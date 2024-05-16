ModernGhana logo
Stop excessive spending; order appointees to release dollars stashed in their homes to stop cedi depreciation – Minority to gov’t

The Minority in Parliament has raised concern about the continuous depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

In the last couple of months, the cedi’s performance against international currencies including the US Dollar and the British Pound has been woeful.

With $1 now equivalent to almost GHS15 on the forex market, goods and services prices are increasing.

In a statement on the depreciating cedi, the Minority in Parliament has shared that the free fall of the Cedi is a result of increased unbudgeted fiscal spending which is fueling demand for foreign exchange as well as uncontrolled corruption in the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Forson insists that to address the situation, government should “adhere to fiscal consolidation and curtail excessive spending,” and “address the lingering issues in the cocoa sector.”

The Minority in Parliament has also called on President Akufo-Addo to among other things order his appointees to release the dollars stashed in their homes.

In its statement, the Minority in Parliament urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to quit his “offbeat dancing on the campaign trail and focus on the dancing Cedi.”

