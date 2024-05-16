Cedi fall: “Myopic” Akufo-Addo govt spending recklessly – Dr. Ato Forson

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has attributed the recent depreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi against the dollar, to the indiscriminate spending by the current government.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on May 16, 2024, the Minority Leader noted that as the elections approach, the government’s expenditure has been reckless, with little regard for the long-term economic implications.

“We are going to take this matter very seriously. We believe that the government has lost its way. They are being very myopic, and short-sighted indeed. Because of the elections, they are taking actions that are going to be inimical to the development of our country,” he stated.

As parliament is expected to reconvene tomorrow, May 17, Dr Ato Forson, stated that as a caucus, they are going to explore the options available to them to take further actions against the government.

“We will look at our options available to us and then we will take action tomorrow,” he added.

The minority leader’s remarks come at a critical time as the country’s currency continues to lose ground against the dollar, raising concerns about the potential impact on the economy and the lives of Ghanaians.

Presently, the Ghana Cedis stands at GH¢ 15.00 to $1.

-citinewsroom