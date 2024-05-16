ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Cedi fall: “Myopic” Akufo-Addo govt spending recklessly – Dr. Ato Forson

Politics Cedi fall: Myopic Akufo-Addo govt spending recklessly – Dr. Ato Forson
THU, 16 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has attributed the recent depreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi against the dollar, to the indiscriminate spending by the current government.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on May 16, 2024, the Minority Leader noted that as the elections approach, the government’s expenditure has been reckless, with little regard for the long-term economic implications.

“We are going to take this matter very seriously. We believe that the government has lost its way. They are being very myopic, and short-sighted indeed. Because of the elections, they are taking actions that are going to be inimical to the development of our country,” he stated.

As parliament is expected to reconvene tomorrow, May 17, Dr Ato Forson, stated that as a caucus, they are going to explore the options available to them to take further actions against the government.

“We will look at our options available to us and then we will take action tomorrow,” he added.

The minority leader’s remarks come at a critical time as the country’s currency continues to lose ground against the dollar, raising concerns about the potential impact on the economy and the lives of Ghanaians.

Presently, the Ghana Cedis stands at GH¢ 15.00 to $1.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Go back to site and complete projects – Asenso-Boakye to road contractors “Go back to site and complete projects” – Asenso-Boakye to road contractors

2 hours ago

Stop excessive spending; order appointees to release dollars stashed in their homes to stop cedi depreciation – Minority to govt Stop excessive spending; order appointees to release dollars stashed in their ho...

2 hours ago

Dr. Elvis Justice Bedi, Ghanaian Forex trader Ghanaian Elvis Justice Bedi wins Best African Forex Trader Europe award, promote...

2 hours ago

May 16: Cedi sells at GHS14.59 to 1, GHS13.74 on BoG interbank May 16: Cedi sells at GHS14.59 to $1, GHS13.74 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfileft and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Sammy Gyamfi exposes “Bawumia’s family tree in corrupt NPP government”

2 hours ago

e-Cedi will enhance Ghanas dynamic payment ecosystem – BoG e-Cedi will enhance Ghana’s dynamic payment ecosystem – BoG

2 hours ago

Were suffering, dying due to 10 months delay in stipend payments — Ghanaian students in Morocco We’re suffering, dying due to 10 months delay in stipend payments — Ghanaian stu...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party Mahama's promise to use AI-powered plan to combat galamsey a vote-seeking gimmic...

2 hours ago

Henry Quartey 2024 election: NPP gov’t will peacefully handover power if defeated on December ...

3 hours ago

Dont be TikTok tokes – Archbishop Palmer-Buckle to youth Don’t be TikTok ‘tokes’ – Archbishop Palmer-Buckle to youth

Just in....
body-container-line