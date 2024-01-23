Nigerian remanded for allegedly robbing two persons of phones, monies at gun point

23.01.2024 LISTEN

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into police custody a 27-year-old Nigerian for allegedly robbing two people of their mobile phones and money at gun and cutlass point.

Victor Amidon, a mason, charged with two counts of robbery, has pleaded not guilty.

Amidon told the court that he knew nothing about the offence and that he was told he resembled the alleged perpetrator.

Amidon said those who arrested him said he had the same height as the alleged perpetrator.

“They say the perpetrator had a mark on his cheek, but I don't have any. I have taken the police to search my room and they found nothing,” the accused person told the court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah.

The prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Maxwell Oppong prayed for the court to remand the accused person pending further investigations and the apprehension of other accomplices.

The prosecution told the court that the first complainant was Emil Anku, a plumber, and a resident of Seduase, Accra.

The second complainant Victor Afenyo is a welder and he reside near the first complainant's house.

DSP Oppong said on December 27, 2023, at about 2:00am, the accused person and five others armed with action guns, pistols and cutlasses stormed the residence of the first complainant.

The prosecution said the gang broke the first complainant's door to gain access into his room.

According to prosecution, Amidon and two others entered and held the first complainant at gun point, and they ordered him to hand over his money and mobile phone.

The prosecution said the accused person saw the first complainant’s Techno Spark seven phone which was being charged and he took same.

DSP Oppong said the accused person and his gang ransacked the first complainant's room and made away with GHC2,400 they found in his room.

The prosecution held that the second complainant who woke up because of the noise by the gang, came out of his room and walked towards the scene.

On seeing the second complainant, three of the members of the gang held him to the ground.

The prosecution said Amidon who came out of the first complainant's room ordered the second complainant to surrender his phone and other valuables.

The prosecutor told the court that Amidon forcefully took the second complainant’s Techno Spark five and they fled.

The prosecution said the second complainant later saw Amido and caused his arrest.

Amidon has, however, denied the offence during investigations.

Amidon is expected to reappear before the court on January 29, 2024.

