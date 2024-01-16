Modern Ghana logo
If SALL is part of your 100 astroturf projects, exchange it for roads — Franklin Cudjoe tells Bawumia

The President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has called on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to prioritise fixing deteriorated road networks in the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) constituency in the Volta region before constructing new astroturfs for the area.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 16, Mr. Cudjoe who is a constituent of SALL said "I see you are leading government to build 100 Astro Turfs this year. Okay, you know how my SALL people were treated. We have become orphans with very bad roads."

He suggested that if SALL is benefiting from the 100 astroturf project, government should "exchange Astro Turf for roads".

Specifically, he appealed for the construction of the "Hohoe-Lolobi- Ashambi- Kumasi road" which he described as "less than 10km, part of an alternate major route in the Eastern Corridor, [and] the road is full of gorges."

Mr. Cudjoe added, "If we are not on the list, please rationalise some of the excess spending and apply it to fixing that road."

His comments come after Dr Bawumia announced plans to construct 100 astroturfs across the country this year in addition to 155 already built.

