Apostle Dr. Kwabena Ntumy was a true servant of God — Mahama

Tributes & Condolences Former President John Mahamaleft and late former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former President John Mahama[left] and late former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost

Former President John Dramani Mahama has mourned the passing of Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy, describing him as a "true servant of God."

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, December 27, Mahama extended his "deepest condolences to the family and the Church of Pentecost" following Apostle Dr Ntumy's death at the age of 78.

The 2024 NDC flagbearer acknowledged Apostle Dr Ntumy's distinguished career spent "dedicating his life to spreading the gospel and building the church."

"He was a true servant of God who dedicated his life to spreading the gospel and building the church. His legacy of faith, love, and leadership will continue to inspire and guide many," Mahama wrote.

The late clergyman died in the morning of Wednesday, December 27, according to an official statement released by the church.

Apostle Dr. Ntumy served two terms as chairman of the Church and retired as an Apostle last year after 39 years in ministry.

