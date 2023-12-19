Modern Ghana logo
'He's a mental patient himself' — Kevin Taylor reacts to Koku Anyidoho's induction into Psychology Council

Controversial journalist Kevin Taylor has ridiculed Samuel Koku Anyidoho after the latter's induction into the Ghana Psychology Council, describing him as a "mental patient".

In a post on social media on Tuesday, December 19, Kevin Taylor reacted to reports of Mr Anyidoho receiving his certificate to practise as a professional counsellor.

He wrote, “But this guy is a mental patient himself oooooo Ghana paaa.”

Koku Anyidoho was among over 100 licensed professionals inducted by the GPC in Accra last week.

Speaking at the event, GPC Board Chair Professor Angela Ofori-Atta urged inductees to adhere to high ethical standards.

She warned that the Council would not tolerate professional misconduct as maintenance of standards was crucial for license renewal.

In an interview with the media, Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho said, “I am very grateful to God for this great opportunity, and I pledge to do my possible best to work in the supreme interest of the GPC.”

“I have no doubt that my association with the GPC and other affiliated professional counselling organisations will go a long way to help the advocacy and transformational agenda of the Atta-Mills Institute,” he added.

Recently, Mr Anyidoho graduated from the Trinity Theological Seminary at the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra.

