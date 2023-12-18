Modern Ghana logo
‘The create, loot and share schemes of Akufo-Addo's regime so grand’ — Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has expressed concern over the apparent "Create, Loot and Share" schemes being perpetrated under the Akufo-Addo administration following the publication of a damning investigative report.

In a post on social media platform X Monday, December 18, Mr. Braimah commented on The Fourth Estate's report titled "The GH₵3 Billion Lie and the Billion Dollar Contract", which uncovered irregularities in a contract between the government and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML).

Citing the findings of the report, Braimah said "The Create, Loot & Share schemes under the Akufo-Addo regime are just so grand. I just hope there is no scheme to sell Ghana."

The Fourth Estate's investigative piece released on Monday detailed how SML was awarded a lucrative contract through single-source procurement despite lacking experience.

It also falsely claimed to be resolving issues already handled by established systems and took credit for revenue increases, per the report.

When confronted by the Fourth Estate, SML admitted it did not actually perform the functions and removed false information from its website.

However, it continues receiving millions of cedis in questionable payments despite experts saying the contract duplicates roles and should be cancelled.

This has fueled concerns that the country's resources and assets are being jeopardized through such opaque schemes.

