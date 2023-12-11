Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
11.12.2023 Education

Principals of four technical institutes interdicted

Principals of four technical institutes interdicted
11.12.2023 LISTEN

The Management of the Ghana TVET Service has, with immediate effect, interdicted the Principals of Anum Presbyterian Technical Institute, Cape Coast Technical Institute, Abetifi Kyemase Technical Institute and Prampram Technical Institute for various infractions.

In a letter signed by the Deputy Director General in charge of Operations, Mr. David Prah, on behalf of the Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service Madam Mawusi Nudekor Awity, they were allegedly selling unapproved items to the form one students and collecting unauthorized school fees during the enrollment process for the 2023/24 academic year.

Mr. Roberto Atingyelsum of the Anum Presby Technical Institute, Mr. Lovelace Ayensu of the Cape Coast Technical Institute, Madam Seline Adjabeng of Prampram Technical Institute and Mr. Sampson Botchoey of Abetifi Kyemase Technical Institute have been directed to hand over the administration to their respective Regional Directors.

According to the Management of Ghana TVET Service, the interdiction is a consequence of their actions of allegedly exploiting parents, particularly those facing financial challenges.

The letter further instructs the four Principals to cooperate fully with the committee set up by the Ghana TVET Service management to investigate the alleged misconduct.

The move underscores the commitment of the Ghana TVET Service to ensure accountability and prevent the exploitation of parents and students within the technical education sector.

Dickson Boadi
Dickson Boadi

News ContributorPage: DicksonBoadi

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dr. Esseim Mensah Aborampa, Director General of the National Development Planning Commission Poverty reduction: Half of poor Ghanaians moved to higher well-being, satisfacti...

1 hour ago

Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income but look at us now – Kwame Pianim laments Ghana and Korea started at the same level of per capita income but look at us no...

2 hours ago

Dr. Esseim Mensah Aborampah, Director General of the National Development Planning Commission Ghana is not poor, but a lower-middle income country — Dr Mensah-Abrampa

2 hours ago

Principals of four technical institutes interdicted Principals of four technical institutes interdicted

3 hours ago

Anas, give us a break; enough of your scandalous investigative method – Dr. John Kwakye Anas, give us a break; enough of your scandalous investigative method – Dr. John...

3 hours ago

New Force spokesperson granted GHS20,000 bail; passport seized New Force spokesperson granted GHS20,000 bail; passport seized

3 hours ago

Mahamas 24-hour economy not a political rhetoric nor a mere slogan calculated for votes – Sammy Gyamfi Mahama’s 24-hour economy not a political rhetoric nor a mere slogan calculated f...

3 hours ago

Youth lauds Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal Youth lauds Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

3 hours ago

Use drones and apps to fight galamsey – Kwame Pianim Use drones and apps to fight galamsey – Kwame Pianim

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Duffuor also visits Mahama at his residence Election 2024: Duffuor also visits Mahama at his residence

Just in....
body-container-line