Ghana to eliminate NTDs by 2030 - Dr Chrysantus Kubio

The Savannah Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Chrysantus Kubio, has stated that Victims of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) suffer disfigurement and disabilities that affect their lives and perpetuate a vicious cycle of poverty.

He said the NTD programme over the years, has been resolute in its mission to eliminate NTDs by 2030.

He said this during a Regional Town Hall advocacy meeting on NTDs organised by Ghana Health Service on Wednesday in Ho, Volta Region.

According to him, in May 2022, World Vision Ghana (WVG), the NTD Ambassador, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, the Intra-Country Coordination Committee (ICCC) and Neglected Tropical Disease Programme, collaborated to hold a Regional Town Hall Advocacy meeting in the Western Region to garner grassroots support and integrating positive initiatives into routine health systems, sustained control and elimination of NTDs.

He was grateful to World Vision Ghana, USAID and all partners for the opportunity to replicate the model in the region because it would serve as a convergence of strengths to combat stigma and advocate for vital water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities and unite a regional caucus of NTD Ambassadors.

He urged all partners to focus on the three strategic shifts outlined in the Global NTDs Road Map.

He asked the partners to prioritise impact over process, ensure heightened accountability and holistic health solutions; integrate within national health systems and adopt comprehensive interventions and bolster national and sub-national ownership to enhance the viability and sustainability of NTD initiatives.