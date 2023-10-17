Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Locked-up antiretroviral drugs finally cleared from port — Health Ministry

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Health Locked-up antiretroviral drugs finally cleared from port — Health Ministry
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said the anti-retroviral medications that were delayed at the Tema Port have been successfully cleared.

A press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Isaac Ofei-Baah, said the clearance was done on Friday, the 13th of October 2023.

“The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the general public that the antiretroviral medications which delayed at Tema Port were cleared on Friday, October 13, 2023, as was assured by the Ministry in relation to the rejoinder published on Saturday, October 7, 2023, on the aforementioned subject matter,” the statement said.

The Ministry stated that the distribution of the medications to all affected facilities has begun in earnest after the clearance, adding that it was working in close collaboration with the Ghana Supply Commission to ensure seamless clearance of such drugs and related ones in the future.

“We wish to reiterate that the Ministry continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the health of all citizens and will continue to ensure the availability of essential healthcare resources,” it said.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

From left to right: investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, former IMCIM secretary Charles Bissue, and Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Stop OSP from investigating, prosecuting me unless they do same to Anas — Charle...

1 hour ago

Disregard video claiming we quenched Dansoman ADB bank fire with sachet water — Fire Service Disregard video claiming we quenched Dansoman ADB bank fire with sachet water — ...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaian Banks to increase levels of support to farmers Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaian Banks to increase levels of support to farmers

1 hour ago

Ghana to shape road transport through innovation – Bawumia Ghana to shape road transport through innovation – Bawumia

1 hour ago

The late Major Mahama Major Mahama’s ‘killers’ have no defence – Prosecution

1 hour ago

31 suspected prostitutes and traffickers grabbed at Axim 31 suspected prostitutes and traffickers grabbed at Axim

2 hours ago

A file photo of some seized excavators Missing excavators: Attorney General claiming no evidence despite smoking gun ev...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Corrupt Akufo-Addo-led NPP government neck-deep in galamsey trade — NDC

2 hours ago

Akosombo dam spillage: Akufo-Addos mere visit not important; we want to see plans to alleviate plight of the people – Ablakwa Akosombo dam spillage: Akufo-Addo’s mere visit not important; we want to see pla...

2 hours ago

Your reference to voting pattern of Voltarians very unpresidential – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo Your reference to voting pattern of Voltarians very unpresidential – Prof. Gyamp...

Just in....
body-container-line